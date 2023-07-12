Gujarat: Indian Navy places first artefact at National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal

Lothal (Gujarat) [India], July 12 : The Indian Navy positioned the first artefact at the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) in Gujarat's Lothal, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the Indian Navy placed the first artefact at the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) in Lothal, Gujarat which is a Sea Harrier 609 maritime fighter aircraft.

Over 300 such artefacts will be installed at NMHC to inspire visitors with amazing stories of the growth of the Indian Navy, added the officials.

On July 2 a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, and Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Ltd. for the planning, development, construction, and commissioning of a gallery at the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal, Gujarat.

The MoU was signed for the planning, development, construction, and commissioning of a gallery on the theme "Evolution of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard" at the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC), which is being constructed at the historic Indus Valley civilization region of Lothal (Gujarat), stated a press release from Ministry of Defence.

The signing of the MoU took place in the presence of Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, and Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The Government of India is building the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at the historic Indus Valley civilization region of Lothal (Gujarat) under the aegis of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways. The foundation stone for the NMHC project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2019, it said.

Comprising a maritime museum, a lighthouse museum, maritime theme parks, amusement park centres, etc., the NMHC will showcase the maritime heritage of the country from ancient to modern times by adopting an edutainment approach using the latest technology to spread awareness about India's maritime heritage, it added.

It will have several innovative and unique features, such as Lothal mini recreation to recreate Harappan architecture and lifestyle; four theme parks - Memorial theme park, Maritime and Navy theme park, Climate theme park, and Adventure and Amusement theme park; fourteen galleries highlighting India's maritime heritage starting from the Harappan times till now; a Coastal States pavilion displaying the diverse maritime heritage of states and UTs; among others, stated the press release.

