Gujarat: Inter-State Human Trafficking Racket Busted in Bharuch, 12 Bangladeshi Women Rescued; Four Arrested

An inter-state human trafficking racket was busted in Gujarat's Bharuch on Saturday, December 13, with 14 Bangladeshi women involved in the flash trade being rescued. Bharuch Police have taken action against an inter-state prostitution network and rescued 12 women from Bangladesh and two from West Bengal. The victims were allegedly brought to India on the pretext of poverty and forced into prostitution.

According to Bharuch Police, around 60 women were brought from Bangladesh to India in recent times and pushed into prostitution. The gang was operating not only in Gujarat but also in Goa, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Police said that some victims from West Bengal were brought in using forged documents.

Bharuch, Gujarat: District Superintendent of Police Akshyaraj Makwana says, "...Bharuch Police has achieved a major success. In this regard, a large network was operating, which was bringing Bangladeshi women into India and sending them to different states..." pic.twitter.com/xUVFXDtqNJ — IANS (@ians_india) December 13, 2025

In connection with the racket, police rescued 12 victims from Alfaroque Park Society. Four persons actively involved in the prostitution network have been arrested, and Bangladeshi agent Faruk Sheikh is being questioned.

Also Read | Mumbai Techie Duped of Rs 86.85 Lakh in Online Stock Market Investment Scam; Case Registered.

The police have kept the rescued women at a safe location and launched a detailed investigation. Efforts are underway to gather information about other networks linked to the trafficking racket.