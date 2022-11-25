Gujarat man blackmails sister, held

Valsad, Nov 25 A man has been arrested on the charges of blackmailing his sister to meet expenditure of his luxurious lifestyle in Gujarat's Valsad district.

Vapi Town Investigation officer Sambhubhai Jejariya said Nishruti Shah, a 40-year-old woman, had lodged a complaint against her brother Parkin Shah that his brother is tarnishing her image and badmouthing her.

Nishruti, who runs a tours and travel firm with Voyage Tours and Travels, said that she is living separately from her brother Parkin, who is four year older to her.

She alleged that her brother has borrowed money from her several times. "He always asks for the money but now he has started blackmailing me," Nishruti claimed.

"In 2021, he posted on his facebook page that I am a cheater and fraud, and this week, he had sent an audio clip to relatives in Surat, in which he had stated that I have relations with many males. In telephonic conversation with relative Shreyas Gandhi, he said that I have a relationship with one Kavitaben," the complainant alleged.

The accused was arrested on Thursday and later got bail.

