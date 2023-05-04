Gujarat mishap claims one life, leaves eight injured

Pavagadh, May 4 A heavy stone-made top portion of a structure collapsed at Gujarat's Pavagadh Hill on Thursday, killing a woman and injuring eight others. The incident occurred near Machi and involved a portion of the structure, Vishram Kutir.

According to Panchmahal collector Ashish Kumar, the structure collapsed killing one woman and sending eight persons to a hospital in Halol town, who were later transferred to Vadodara for further treatment. Hospital authorities identified the deceased woman as Gangaben Devipujak, aged 40.

The injured have been identified as Daksh Devipujak, Deepak Devipujak, Meena Palash, Rajvansh Devipujak, Sumitra Rathwa, Vijay Bhailal Devipujak, Mari Vijay Devipujak and Sonal Devipujak.

Initial reports indicate that lightning struck the stone portion, causing it to collapse. The collector has ordered an inquiry into the tragedy, and engineers and contractors will visit the site.

