Gujarat official suspended after school elocution contest on 'My ideal Nathuram Godse'

The competition was held at Kusum Vidyalaya in Valsad last Monday. 'My role model Nathuram Godse'. The first prize was awarded to a boy who criticized Mahatma Gandhi and called Godse a role model.

The competition was organized for the students of class 5th to 8th in the school. The age of the students in this class is between 11 to 13 years. The subject of the essay competition organized for the students was given by the local government office.

Principal Archana Desai informed that this competition was organized on the orders of the District Collector. The controversy started when the information about the competition calling Nathuram Godse an ideal reached the parents.

Political parties jumped into the fray as parents questioned the school. The Congress accused the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of conspiring to change history. The BJP was asked by Congress whether they believed in Gandhi or worshiped Godse. Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

He assured that action would be taken against those who gave such a subject for the competition. As soon as this case came up for discussion, the Bhupendra Patel government suspended the employee who chose the subject.