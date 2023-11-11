Gujarat: One dead, several injured in chaos as crowds surge to board Bihar-bound train for Chhath festival

A tragic incident unfolded at Surat railway station in Gujarat as chaos ensued during the boarding of a Bihar-bound special train for the upcoming Chhath festival, resulting in the death of a 40-year-old man and hospitalization of two others.

According to PTI reports, the rush of passengers on the Tapti Ganga Express led to panic attacks and dizziness, with one individual suffering a heart complication. Despite efforts by a policeman who performed CPR, the victim, identified as Ankit Virendra Singh, was declared dead. Two other passengers are receiving treatment for breathlessness. The incident occurred amid the festive travel of workers from Surat's diamond and textile industries to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh for Chhath puja.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway reportedly said in a statement that it has taken special steps to control the rush during the festive season, such as operating special trains from Surat and Udhna and bringing personnel from the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force for security and crowd management. According to the Western Railway, 400 trips of 46 pairs of special trains are being run to various locations, with 27 pairs starting or passing through Surat and Udhna railway stations.