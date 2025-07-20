Gujarat: Over 10,000 aspirants appear for SPIPA’s UPSC entrance exam

Ahmedabad, July 20 Over 10,000 candidates appeared for the entrance examination conducted by the government institute, Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA) for its UPSC Civil Services training programme on Sunday.

The exam was conducted at multiple centres across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, and Mehsana, as per information shared by the Gujarat government.

The exam followed the official UPSC pattern, consisting of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2 - as part of the preliminary screening process. The training programme aims to equip selected candidates for all three stages of the UPSC Civil Services Examination with free coaching, library access, Wi-Fi, and up to seven months of monthly financial assistance.

Additional incentives are provided at every stage - from prelims to final selection - for candidates clearing respective levels.

In recent years, Gujarat has seen a steady rise in the number of successful candidates in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, reflecting growing awareness and access to structured coaching.

In the 2023-24 UPSC results, 26 candidates from SPIPA (Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration) alone secured final selections in various All India and Central Services. Over the past three years, SPIPA-trained aspirants have achieved consistent success: 16 selections in 2021-22, 26 in 2022-23, and again 26 in 2023-24, bringing the institute’s total tally to 311 successful candidates.

Notably, in recent years, Gujarat-based aspirants have achieved top All India Ranks, including AIR 2, 4, and 30, showcasing the state’s growing presence in one of India’s most competitive examinations.

The success is attributed to improved coaching infrastructure, targeted mentorship, and state-sponsored training initiatives like those offered by SPIPA and other regional centres. What set this year’s process apart was SPIPA’s inclusive approach.

In a move toward equitable access, the institute proactively contacted differently-abled candidates in advance, ensuring their specific needs were addressed and that they could appear for the exam without any inconvenience. Under the guidance of SPIPA Director Harit Shukla, the exam was held smoothly across all centres, laying the foundation for another year of impactful public service coaching.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor