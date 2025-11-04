Gujarat: Over 7.7 million visitors iconic Atal Bridge; Rs 27 crore generated

Gandhinagar, Nov 4 The iconic Atal Bridge over the Sabarmati River in India’s first UNESCO-listed Heritage City, Ahmedabad, has emerged as a major tourist attraction for visitors from across the country and abroad.

Since its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 27, 2022, the architectural marvel has welcomed over 77.71 lakh visitors till October 2025, generating more than Rs 27.70 crore in revenue for the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

According to the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (SRFDCL), the civic body’s wholly owned subsidiary that manages the bridge, the attraction continues to draw record footfall.

Between April and October 2025 alone, over 8.5 lakh visitors explored the bridge, contributing Rs 4.82 crore in revenue.

Constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 74 crore, the Atal Foot Over Bridge has already helped AMC recover more than 37 per cent of its investment within three years of opening.

SRFDCL data shows that from August 31, 2022, to March 2023, 21.62 lakh tourists visited, generating Rs 6.44 crore; from April 2023 to March 2024, 26.89 lakh visitors brought in Rs 8.24 crore; and between April 2024 and March 2025, another 20.67 lakh people contributed Rs 8.19 crore.

The bridge, named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has become synonymous with modern urban design and the cultural vibrancy of Gujarat.

Its colourful architecture and scenic views of the Sabarmati Riverfront have made it one of the most Instagrammed spots in the city, especially during festivals and holidays like Diwali and summer vacations.

Ahmedabad has witnessed significant tourism growth, blending heritage preservation with urban innovation.

Alongside landmarks such as Gandhi Ashram, Kankaria Lakefront, the Narendra Modi Stadium, and the city’s famed Pol heritage walks, the Atal Bridge stands as a proud symbol of Gujarat’s progress, a meeting point of art, culture, and modern engineering.

