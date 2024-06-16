Gujarat: Passenger Arrested at Surat Airport for Smuggling Diamonds Worth Rs 2.19 Crore

A passenger named Sanjaybhai Moradiya, en route to Dubai, was apprehended at the International SHA of Surat Airport. According to the news agency ANI, during the security checks, on-duty CISF personnel noticed suspicious items in both of Moradiya’s ankle areas during the checking process.

A partial pat-down search led to the discovery of three packets of raw, un-polished diamonds concealed in Moradiya’s socks near the ankle area. A subsequent complete pat-down search by security found two more packets of diamonds hidden in the lower body parts of the passenger, specifically in his undergarments.

Passenger Caught Smuggling Diamonds Worth Rs 2.19 Crore at Surat Airport

Yesterday at about 0830 hours, a passenger namely Sanjaybhai Moradiya travelling to Dubai reported at International SHA of the Surat airport for Pre-Embarkation security checks. During the frisking, on-duty CISF personnel observed some doubtful items in both the ankle areas of… pic.twitter.com/uxStsYJIMF — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2024

The recovered raw, unpolished diamonds weighed 1092 grams and were estimated to be worth approximately Rs 2.19 crores. The passenger, along with the seized diamonds, was handed over to Customs officials for further investigation.