Gujarat: PM Modi to inaugurate multiple development projects in Bharuch, Jamnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Gujarat on Monday.

Some of these projects are in Bharuch and Jamnagar.

PM Modi will inaugurate Phase 1 of Modi Shaikshanik Sankul, an educational complex for needy students, in Ahmedabad. The project will help provide facilities to students for holistic development. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in Amod town of Bharuch district.

In another step towards making India "Aatmanirbhar" (self-reliant) in the pharmaceutical sector, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park at Jambusar. In 2021-22, bulk drugs accounted for over 60 per cent of total pharmaceutical imports.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Deep Sea Pipeline Project at Dahej, which will help in the disposal of treated wastewater from industrial estates.

Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid by the prime minister include Phase I of Ankleshwar Airport and the development of multilevel industrial sheds at Ankleshwar and Panoli, which will give a boost to the MSME sector.

"The prime minister will perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the development of multiple industrial parks. These include four tribal industrial parks which will come up in Valia (Bharuch), Amirgadh (Banaskantha), Chakaliya (Dahod) and Vanar (Chhota Udaipur); an agro-food park at Mudetha (Banaskantha); a seafood park at Kakwadi Danti (Valsad); and an MSME park at Khandivav (Mahisagar)," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The prime minister will dedicate several projects which will give a boost to the chemicals sector. He will dedicate an 800 TPD caustic soda plant integrated with a 130 MW cogeneration power plant at Dahej.

Along with this, he will also dedicate the expansion of the existing caustic soda plant at Dahej, whose capacity has been increased from 785 MT/day to 1310 MT/day.

The prime minister will also dedicate a project for manufacturing over 1 lakh MT per annum of chloromethanes at Dahej.

"Other projects which the prime minister will dedicate include the Hydrazine Hydrate Plant at Dahej which will help in import substitution of the product, IOCL Dahej-Koyali Pipeline Project, Bharuch underground drainage and STP work and widening and strengthening of Umlla Asaa Panetha road," the statement said.

The prime minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 1,450 crore in Jamnagar. These projects relate to irrigation, power, water supply and urban infrastructure.

"The prime minister will dedicate package 7 of Saurashtra Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana Link 3 (from Und Dam to Sonmati Dam), package 5 of SAUNI Yojana Link 1 (from Und-1 dam to SANI Dam) and Haripar 40 MW Solar PV project," it added.

The projects whose foundation stone would be laid by the prime minister included the Kalavad Group Augmentation water supply scheme of Kalavad/Jamnagar Taluka Morbi-Maliya-Jodiya group augmentation water supply scheme, Lalpur bypass junction flyover bridge, Hapa Market Yard Railway Crossing, and the refurbishment of the sewer collection pipeline and pumping station.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor