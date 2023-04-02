Gujarat Police seize electronic devices from UP's Modinagar in Pro-Khalistan threat message case

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 2 : Gujarat Police have seized an electronic device in connection with bulk voice messages released allegedly by a pro-Khalistan group from Uttar Pradesh's Modinagar, over threats to disrupt the 4th Test match between India vs Australia being held in Ahmedabad in March.

"During the further investigation into the case, we got info about a similar network and on Saturday with the help of local police, we seized 3 SIM boxes, routers and mobile phones from a house in UP's Modinagar town," ACP Ahmedabad Jitendra Yadav said on Saturday.

"We detained those who were present in the house and they are being interrogated," he said.

Further probe is underway, he added.

"A case was registered by Cybercrime on March 9, 2023, after several people received auto-recorded calls on March 8 ahead of the visit of PM Modi and the Australian PM for the India-Australia cricket test match," ACP Yadav said.

"The calls had the voice of terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. In this, we arrested 2 people from Madhya Pradesh and seized 13 SIM boxes," he said.

Earlier on March 12, Crime Branch's Cyber Cell unit of Gujarat Police arrested two persons suspected to be backed by Sikh For Justice (SFJ), a pro-Khalistan group from Madhya Pradesh, over threats to disrupt the 4th Test match between India versus Australia being held in Ahmedabad.

Last month Chaitanya Mandlik, DCP, Crime Branch, said, that the threat was issued using SIM box technology during Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's presence in Ahmedabad on March 9 for the cricket match.

"Cyber Cell has arrested 2 suspects backed by SFJ, a pro-Khalistan group from MP's Rewa and Satna over threats to disrupt the 4th Test match between India vs Australia. The threat was issued using SIM box technology during PM Modi and the Australian PM's presence in Ahmedabad. Since then Ahmedabad Crime Branch started tracking the location," said Mandlik.

DCP Mandlik further said that locations were available from different places in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Punjab.

"Threats were also given by different fake Twitter handles from Pakistan. Finally, illegal exchanges have been caught from Satna and Rewa in Madhya Pradesh," he added.

