Gujarat: Portion of Under-Construction Building Collapses in Kheda, Rescue Operation Underway

An under-construction building collapsed in Nadiad, Kheda. Rescue operation is underway. Police and administration present at the spot. The incident in the afternoon, and rescue operations are currently underway as emergency personnel and volunteers rush to the scene to aid those affected. Local authorities, including the police and administration, swiftly responded to the catastrophe, mobilizing resources to assist in the rescue efforts. The collapse has sparked concerns about the safety standards of construction sites in the area.

This is the second such incident reported in Gujarat in a span of two days. On Friday, four workers were injured after a portion of an under-construction medical college building in Gujarat's Morbi.

According to officials, four of the workers engaged in filling the roof were injured in the collapse incident that took place at around 8:00 pm. Police said that the incident, which took place during the filling work on the first floor of the medical college's new building, resulted in a slab collapse, leaving at least four workers injured. Following the information, officials, along with other college authorities, rushed to the spot to oversee the situation and provide assistance.