Gujarat Rains: Locals Rescue Couple Trapped on Roof of Submerged Bus in Sabarkantha (Watch Video)

A couple was rescued from the roof of a submerged bus by local residents after heavy rainfall flooded the Hamirgarh underpass in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district Monday. A video of the dramatic rescue circulated widely on social media, showing the man and woman clinging to the bus as water covered the vehicle. Residents used a rope to pull the couple to safety.

Watch the video here:

VIDEO | Locals help a couple stranded on the roof of a bus after it submerged under water near Hamirgarh underpass after heavy rainfall in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/IHAwTxeyUf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2024

Heavy showers affected several parts of Gujarat on Monday, causing significant waterlogging in Sabarkantha, Nadiad, Modasa, and Mahisagar. In Modasa, two housing societies were inundated, and commuters faced traffic disruptions. Media reports indicates that over 2,500 people were evacuated from their homes as villages in south Gujarat were submerged. In Navsari, 2,200 people were relocated, and another 500 were evacuated in Tapi district.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued drizzle across the state for Monday.

