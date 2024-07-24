Gujarat Floods: 15 Cows Washed Away in Floodwaters in Kutch; Many Villages Submerged (Watch Video)

At least 15 cows were washed away in floodwaters in a village in Gujarat's Kutch district, a video of which has gone viral on social media. Heavy rainfall in the state over the last several days has disrupted the lives of common people as rivers and streams have overflowed.

A video shared by news agency IANS shows several cows being swept away by the waters into the Sangama River in Abdasa.

Kutch, Gujarat: Due to heavy rain, 15 cows were swept away in the floodwaters of the Sangama River in Abdasa pic.twitter.com/wIunqaWhhD — IANS (@ians_india) July 24, 2024

Continuous rainfall in Gujarat has worsened the situation, submerging many villages in floodwaters. Roads in the affected areas have been closed as a precautionary measure. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel conducted an aerial inspection of several flood-affected districts.

In a post on X, Patel said, "After conducting an aerial inspection of the villages in Jamnagar and Dwarka districts, I held a meeting with officials and officers of both districts to review the relief and rescue measures."

"The district administration has been directed to work swiftly to ensure the safety of people during the heavy rains. Necessary instructions have also been given to ensure that displaced people receive all basic facilities," he added.