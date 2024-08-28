Gujarat Rains: Road Connecting Vadodara to Statue of Unity Severely Damaged Amid Heavy Downpour (Watch Video)

A road leading to the world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, has been severely damaged by heavy monsoon rains, causing disruptions in transportation. The road connecting Vadodara to the statue has been partially washed away due to the incessant downpour and the release of water from dams. Authorities have had to restrict traffic to one side of the damaged road.

Welcome to the Statue of Unity! Where the road doubles as a giant jigsaw puzzle. Extra points if you reach the statue in one piece! pic.twitter.com/Ln0rT6fQN1 — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) August 28, 2024

This incident follows a similar controversy in Maharashtra, where a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed within eight months.

According to reports, repair work has already begun, with the damaged portion of the road being demolished and prepared for reconstruction, which could take several months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Statue of Unity in 2018, a project he had initiated in 2013 when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Built at a cost of ₹2,989 crore, the statue has become a major tourist attraction, drawing visitors from across India and boosting the local economy.

Meanwhile, Gujarat is grappling with a severe flood situation. Over 200 mm of rainfall has been recorded in 13 districts in the last 24 hours, leading to floods in 18 districts. The military has been deployed in 5 districts to assist in relief and rescue operations. At least 15 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the state over the past three days. Weather forecasts predict heavy rainfall in Saurashtra and Kutch regions for the next two days.