Gujarat: Sabarmati river overflows amid heavy rainfall; 25 workers rescued

Ahmedabad, Aug 24 Continuous heavy rainfall across Gujarat has led to several dams overflowing, particularly in the northern region of the state. With water being released from the Dharoi and Sant Sarovar dams, the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad has overflowed on both banks, flooding low-lying areas and submerging walkways along the riverfront.

Amid the rising water levels, 25 workers trapped near Bakrol village in Sarkhej were successfully rescued on Sunday.

The workers, engaged in the construction of an overbridge across the Sabarmati, were caught in the sudden surge of water after release from the upstream dams.

The Ahmedabad Fire Department, deploying four to five rescue vehicles and three boats, reached the site and evacuated all the stranded workers to safety.

Meanwhile, the swelling river also affected ongoing infrastructure projects in the city.

Near Subhash Bridge, equipment related to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project was reportedly swept away in the strong river current.

Authorities have urged people to stay away from the riverfront and avoid venturing into low-lying areas as water levels continue to remain high.

As of today (Sunday), the Dharoi Dam is over 94 per cent full, receiving 59,444 cusecs of inflow. To manage water levels, authorities have opened four gates, releasing 58,880 cusecs into the Sabarmati.

Collectors of seven districts have been informed about the water release, and riverbank areas in Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Kheda have been placed on alert.

Authorities have advised residents in low-lying areas along the Sabarmati to remain cautious as the water level continues to rise.

As of August 24, Gujarat has received approximately 77 per cent of its average seasonal (monsoon) rainfall, with 193 talukas having recorded at least 1 mm of precipitation.

Earlier in August, the state had crossed the 64 per cent mark, with southern Gujarat leading at about 68.8 per cent, followed by East-Central, North, and Kutch regions in the mid-60s, and Saurashtra trailing at about 56 per cent.

At the start of August (August 1), Gujarat had received approximately 62.9 per cent of its seasonal average -- south Gujarat was at around 66.9 per cent, east-central at 64.8 per cent, north at 65.4 per cent, Saurashtra at 55.1 per cent, and Kutch at 64.2 per cent.

Putting this together -- throughout June to August, Gujarat’s monsoon delivered strong early-season performance, with early milestones of around 30–34 per cent by late June; by early August, the state had achieved nearly 63 per cent, and by mid-August surpassed 64 per cent, culminating in 77 per cent of the normal total by late August.

