Gujarat Temple Dispute: 20 Injured in Clashes Between Two Groups in Sabarkantha; Vehicles Vandalised, Stones Pelted

At least 20 people were injured in a violent clash between two groups in the Sabarkantha region of Gujarat on Friday night, October 18. The clashes erupted in Majra Village over the argument of control of a temple administration.

The violence is due to long long-standing dispute over the administration of a local temple in the Sabarkantha region. The argument turned into violence, including arson, stone pelting and several vehicles, including bikes and cars, were vandalised.

Stone pelting also took place between two groups, resulting in multiple injuries. Houses and vehicles were set on fire. Heavy police forces were deployed in the village to bring the situation under control. The police patrol on Saturday morning.

The local police have registered complaints against both sides and started an investigation based on CCTV footage. The dispute reportedly arose over a religious programme related to Diwali. Property damage included 26 cars, 51 bikes, 2 tempos, 4 mini-tempos, 3 tractors, and 10 houses.