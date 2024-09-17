Gujarat Tragedy: Woman Dies of Heart Attack During Son's Birthday Party in Valsad; Watch CCTV Footage
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 17, 2024 03:10 PM2024-09-17T15:10:34+5:302024-09-17T15:11:26+5:30
A heartbreaking incident occurred in Valsad district, Gujarat, when the mother of a young birthday boy tragically collapsed and died of a heart attack during the celebration. The party, attended by family and guests, quickly turned to sorrow, with the event captured on CCTV. As attendees danced, the woman leaned her head on her husband's shoulder and suddenly fell, causing panic.
Despite efforts to get her to the hospital, doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival, transforming the joyous occasion into a moment of mourning for the family.
પુત્રના જન્મદિવસે જ પાર્ટીમાં માતાનુું હાર્ટ એટેકના કારણે નિધન.... pic.twitter.com/bQ0OCLQoqj— jaydeep shah (@jaydeepvtv) September 15, 2024
The incident happened at the Royal Shelter Hotel in Valsad, where family members had gathered to celebrate the birthday. The video shows guests dancing, while the mother, her husband, and their child stood on stage.