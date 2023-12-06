Gujarat's Garba dance earns UNESCO's recognition as ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage’

Ahmedabad, Dec 6 Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday said that UNESCO has included Gujarat's Garba dance in its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity.

An official statement said that the decision was taken during the 18th meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, in Kasane, Botswana.

It said that Garba dance is deeply rooted in ritualistic and devotional traditions, drawing participants from all walks of life.

“It continues to thrive as a vibrant living tradition, bringing communities together,” the statement added.

It said that the inclusion of Garba in UNESCO list comes from the provisions outlined in the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Garba now stands as the 15th ICH element from India to be accorded this status.

Garba is a traditional dance form of the Gujarat state and is famous for the Navratri festival.

