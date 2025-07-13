GUJCOST opens registrations for ROBOFEST Gujarat 5.0

Gandhinagar, July 13 The Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (GUJCOST), under the state's Department of Science and Technology has announced the launch of registrations for ROBOFEST Gujarat 5.0 -- a national-level robotics competition focused on empowering young minds in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), government officials said.

Now in its fifth edition, the event invites students from schools and colleges across the country to compete in two categories -- Junior and Senior.

Participants will be tasked with taking their ideas through the full innovation journey: from concept and design to prototyping and final presentation.

The aim is to provide hands-on exposure to real-world applications of robotics, coding, and engineering.

With an impressive Rs 5 crore prize pool, ROBOFEST 5.0 also offers mentorship by industry experts and a unique opportunity for students to file provisional patents for their innovations --fostering an early understanding of intellectual property and entrepreneurship.

Registrations are now live at www.robofest.gujarat.gov.in and will remain open until August 25, 2025.

Gujarat is making focused investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to build a future-ready digital ecosystem.

The state government, through the Department of Science and Technology, has introduced AI and emerging tech modules in more than 2,000 government schools, and plans are underway to expand this to all secondary-level institutions under the School of Excellence project.

In higher education, Gujarat has established more than 50 dedicated AI and robotics labs in government engineering and polytechnic colleges, enabling hands-on learning through tools like Python, TensorFlow, Raspberry Pi, and Arduino.

The state has also launched AI-based skill development programmes in partnership with organisations like NASSCOM and Intel, offering certifications and job-linked training to students and educators.

Under the Gujarat Industrial Policy 2020, AI and robotics startups receive capital subsidies up to Rs 50 lakh, access to co-working spaces, and seek support from government-funded incubation centres.

In addition, Centers of Excellence for AI and Industry 4.0 are being set up at institutions such as IIT-Gandhinagar and Pandit Deendayal Energy University, with a focus on applied research, smart manufacturing, and data analytics.

Gujarat is also collaborating with international tech firms to build AI-powered smart city frameworks in Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara, using real-time data for traffic, waste, and energy management.

These initiatives are part of the state's broader vision to integrate AI across governance, education, and industry, in alignment with India's Digital India and AI for all strategies.

