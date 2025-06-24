Guna Tragedy: 5 Youths Die From Toxic Gas While Trying to Rescue Calf From Well in Madhya Pradesh’s Dharnawada Village (VIDEO)

Guna, Madhya Pradesh (June 24, 2025): A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday morning in Dharnawada village of Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, where five young men died after inhaling poisonous gas inside a village well. One person is in critical condition and is being treated at the Guna District Hospital. The incident took place between 10 and 10.30 a.m. after a calf fell into an old village well. A young man first entered the well in an attempt to rescue the animal. Five others soon followed to help. All six began to suffocate after inhaling toxic gas believed to be present at the bottom of the well.

Local villagers alerted the police and district officials. Rescue teams arrived shortly after, but five of the six men had already died. The sixth man was pulled out alive and remains under critical care.

The deceased have been identified as Mannu, Sonu, Gurucharan Ojha, and Shivcharan Sahu. The identity of the fifth victim is yet to be confirmed. The bodies were recovered using ropes and cots. They have been sent for post-mortem to the district hospital. Authorities, led by Collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal, are overseeing rescue and investigation efforts.