Gurpatwant Singh Pannu threatens PM Modi ahead of Republic Day

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of SFJ in a Twitter video has issued a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Republic Day celebrations. In this video, he is heard declaring that the Prime Minister will not hoist tricolour on Republic Day. Pannu was heard saying slogans of Khalistan Zindabad. Continuing further he said that the issue us between India and Sikhs and he also gave refrence of the 1984 Sikh riots. Pannun is hell-bent on dividing the communities which from centuries have lived together in Punjab and elsewhere. He is also trying to incite Sikhs linking the farmer protests to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. At the end of the video, the terrorist also tried to incite the protestors to pick up weapons and threatened the Indian government.

For the unversed, ISI-backed Khalistan ideologue Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of the banned organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has always indulged in provocating Sikh individuals living in India especially those who agree with the Khalistani movement. The SFJ chief, who has been coordinating referendum votes in the United Kingdom and other countries, has repeatedly stated in his previous speeches that the SFJ would hold a referendum in Punjab during the 2022 Assembly elections. Last year, Pannu asked Sikh youths to hoist the Khalistani flag on India Gate and remove the Indian flag from India Gate as well as from every corner in Delhi. Pannu declared an award of USD 2.5 lakh for anyone who hoists the Khalistani flag on India gate. He further threatened the Indian government, saying that if peaceful protests were not allowed, the Sikhs would not hesitate to join the armed insurrection.