Gurugram apartment roof collapse: CM Khattar says he is monitoring situation

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that he is personally monitoring the situation after a portion of the roof of an apartment in Gurugram's Sector 109 collapsed.

Taking to Twitter, Khattar said that the administrative officials along with NDRF and SDRF teams are busy in rescue, relief work after a building collapsed in Gurugram.

"Administrative officials, along with SDRF and NDRF teams are busy in the rescue & relief work after the unfortunate collapse of the apartment roof at the Paradiso Housing Complex in Gurugram. I am personally monitoring the situation and I pray for everyone's safety," said Khattar in a tweet.

The roof of a residential highrise reportedly collapsed in Gurugram's Sector 109 on Thursday evening and several people are feared to be trapped in the incident.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been rushed to the Chintels Paradiso housing complex, the site of the mishap and rescue operations are underway.

According to Kaushal Kumar, a resident in the building, the incident took place around about 6 pm in the D Tower of the apartment and six floors of the building had collapsed.

"The drawing room area from the sixth to the first floor collapsed. Some area is still gradually falling off," he said.

Further, he informed that four families lived in the tower, and only two of the six flats were vacant.

( With inputs from ANI )

