Gurugram Factory Blast: 8 Killed After Explosion at Fireball Manufacturing Factory in Daulatabad Industrial Area (Watch Video)

At least eight were killed after a blast at a fireball manufacturing factory in the Daulatabad Industrial Area of Haryana's Gurugram on Friday, June 22. Around 24 fire tenders were dispatched to the spot after receiving the information to control the blaze.

According to the reports, The blaze broke out at 1:30 AM and started spreading to nearby buildings. Several explosions were heard by locals after the fire, and flames were visible from up to 3 km away. Police and Firefighters are still engaged in rescue operations.

Daulatabad Factory Blast

Haryana: Massive fire at Technocrat Productive Solution in Daulatabad severely injured four employees and killed a security guard. The blaze, which broke out at 1:30 AM, spread to nearby building. Several explosions were heard from afar. Fire brigades are on the scene pic.twitter.com/YUf0LGTL1u — IANS (@ians_india) June 22, 2024

The intensity of the explosions was so high that buildings surrounding the factory were reportedly damaged, and it was reported that 3 to 4 injured people were rushed to local hospitals for treatment.

Morning Visuals From Fire Site

#WATCH | Haryana: Blasts occurred at a fireball manufacturing factory in Daulatabad Industrial Area of Gurugram, late last night. Two deaths reported. Around 24 fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. pic.twitter.com/7FBqI2qXqA — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2024

"We brought fire tenders from nearby fire stations, and blasts were still happening then. Around 24 fire tenders were deployed in the operation. This factory manufactures fireballs, which are like fire extinguishers. Nearby buildings suffered damage. We are being told that 2 deaths occurred and 3-4 injured people were shifted to hospitals before we reached here," told Gurugram fire officer Ramesh Kumar to Times of India.