Gurugram: Three held for fraud related to online delivery of liquor

Gurugram, Aug 1 The Gurugram police have arrested three persons for allegedly duping people on the pretext of online delivery of liquor.

The accused were also involved in sextortion, the police said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Aaqib Javed, Taslim Khan and Sabir, all residents of Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

Four mobile phones, Rs 47,200 in cash, 14 SIM cards and ATM cards have been recovered from their possession. The bank account used for the fraud has also been seized.

The police had received a complaint from a man who said that he saw an advertisement for online delivery of liquor. He decided to order liquor from the store and called on the number given in the advertisement.

"He paid Rs 11,717 through an online link given by the accused. The fraudsters sent him another link for payment of Rs 10 as service charge. When he clicked on the given link, Rs 93,380 was debited from his account," said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime).

During questioning, the accused revealed that they used to dupe people on the pretext of delivering online liquor, buying/selling vehicles on OLX and sextortion etc.

"The trio used to contact people by sending them online links or through WhatsApp messages and calls. After receiving money in the account, they withdrew the same from ATMs. Sabir used to provide bank accounts and SIM cards for fake KYC," Sangwan said, adding that the culprits duped several people of Rs 25 lakh in 15 days.

They were produced before the court on Monday which sent them to judicial custody.

