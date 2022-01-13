Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails near Domohani in West Bengal

A train accident took place near Domohani town of West Bengal on Thursday evening.

The Guwahati-Bikaner Express (train no. 15633UP) derailed near Domohani in the state.

However, no casualty has been reported so far.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

