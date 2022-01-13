Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails near Domohani in West Bengal
By ANI | Published: January 13, 2022 05:49 PM2022-01-13T17:49:46+5:302022-01-13T18:00:03+5:30
A train accident took place near Domohani town of West Bengal on Thursday evening.
A train accident took place near Domohani town of West Bengal on Thursday evening.
The Guwahati-Bikaner Express (train no. 15633UP) derailed near Domohani in the state.
However, no casualty has been reported so far.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app