Guwahati : IIT declared containment zone after 60 COVID cases detected on its campus

IIT, Guwahati has been declared as containment zone after 60 COVID cases were detected on its campus. The authorities have converted the entire campus into a containment zone at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Guwahati after 60 people were found infected with the coronavirus. This information was given in an official order on Wednesday. An IIT Guwahati official said that all these cases have come to the fore in the last six days and almost 99 per cent of the cases are of people who have returned to the campus from outside Assam after vacations.

According to an order issued by Kamrup (Rural) district administration, the entire campus of the institute has been declared as a containment area with immediate effect, till the area is declared safe. It said that both entry of people into the premises and exit from the premises have been banned.