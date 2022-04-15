Gwalior: 28-year-old dwarf man gets job after MLA writes on social media

A 28-year-old Gwalior man with an MBA qualification has claimed that he was not getting employment opportunities due to his short height until Congress MLA Praveen Pathak came to support and help him in landing a job.

Ankesh Koshthi said that Pathak posted a video on social media for him following which he received calls from several companies and got selected by one of them.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress MLA said, "Ankesh came to me for her mother's Adhaar card, but I came to know about his problems. He is an MBA pass out and still not getting a job due to his short height. It was very shocking for me."

"He appealed to me for the job and then I posted a video for him on social media so that he can a job. Within two hours, he started receiving calls from different companies and was finally, selected by one of them. I have also decided to announce Ankesh to become an MLA for one day in his place. I will be on leave on that day," Pathak said.

Meanwhile, Ankesh also said, "I am an MBA pass out and wasn't getting a job because of my short height (3 feet, 7 inches). Praveen Pathak posted a video for me in this regard on social media. Within two hours, I got calls from 35-40 companies & got a job in one of them."

Ankesh's mother expressed happiness after her son got a job offer and thanked the Congress MLA for helping him. His mother works in a factory and his father is a tailor.

"I was concerned about his (Ankesh) future because he was not getting a job despite holding an MBA degree. Now I am very happy that he has got a job offer. I also thank Pathak ji for helping him," his mother said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor