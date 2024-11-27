Gwalior Man Sets House on Fire After Fight With Wife, Seen Smoking Outside as Property Burns; Video Surfaces

Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh (November 27, 2024): A man in Gwalior set his household items on fire after a heated argument with his wife on Wednesday. As the flames engulfed the property, the man was seen walking outside the house calmly smoking a cigarette, a video of the incident showed.

Video: Man Sets Household Items on Fire After Fight With Wife

Neighbors, shocked by his nonchalant attitude, alerted the fire brigade. Police and firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control. Initially, neighbors suspected a short circuit caused the fire. However, police investigation revealed that the fire was intentionally started by the husband in anger after the argument.

Read Also | Madhya Pradesh Horror: Forest Guards Escape Tiger Attack in Satpura Reserve, Watch the Viral Video

According to the regional media reports, the couple, Shriram and Rajni Kushwaha, who live in the Anand Nagar area of Bahodapur, had reportedly been dealing with ongoing domestic disputes. On Wednesday, an argument escalated when Shriram threw out all the household items, including furniture and electronics, and set them ablaze. The couple was taken to the police station where they were counseled. Both Shriram and Rajni acknowledged their actions and promised to avoid future conflicts of such severity.

This incident mirrors a case from earlier this year in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. A doctor couple had a heated argument after which the wife in a fit of rage set their house on fire. She fled the scene, and neighbors alerted the police and fire department after noticing the flames. The fire was eventually controlled but significant damage occurred. The couple resided in a flat in Nalanda Apartments and were known for frequent disputes. The incident took place on January 28.