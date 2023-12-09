Hadiya Case: Father files plea in Kerala HC alleging illegal abduction of daughter

In a surprising development in the high-profile Hadiya case, K M Asokan, the father of Akhila, also known as Hadiya, who converted to Islam for marriage, filed a habeas corpus petition before the Kerala High Court on Friday. The petition aims to bring his daughter before the court for legal scrutiny. He alleged that his daughter is being illegally detained by her husband. The case had previously ignited discussions about a woman's right to choose her life partner.

In his plea, Asokan asserted that his attempts to contact Hadiya over the phone have been unsuccessful for the past month. Furthermore, he highlighted that the homeopathic clinic she was operating has also closed down. As per Asokan, his daughter, having completed a Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine & Surgery (BHMS), established a homeopathic clinic following her marriage to Shafin Jahan.

The petitioner apprehends that she has been moved to the illegal custody of the place and control of the respondents 3 and 4. Now the detenu is in the illegal custody of the persons under collusion and connivance of the 4th and 6th respondents. So the detenu is to be released at the earliest, the plea said.

Speaking to reporters, Hadiya said, there’s no need for a question mark over where I am. I am not in hiding nor is my phone switched off from the start, my father has created troubles making it difficult for me to live. There have been cyberattacks on me which has made my life difficult. My father has always been made a tool by the Sangh Parivar forces. It is sad that he is allowing himself to be used that way, HT reported.

In 2018, the Supreme Court granted permission for Hadiya to reside with her husband, Shafin Jahan, overturning a decision by a Kerala High Court Division Bench that had annulled their marriage.