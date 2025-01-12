Hailstorm Wreaks Havoc in Rajasthan: Severe Ice Storm Devastates Crops in Nagaur (Watch Video)

The sun shone brightly throughout the day, and farmers were busy tending to their fields, unaware that the crops they had cultivated with hard work day and night would turn to dust within minutes. A sudden change in the weather on Saturday left the farmers devastated.

After a bright and sunny day, the weather took a drastic turn in the evening. Heavy hailstorms accompanied by rain struck half a dozen villages, causing severe damage to crops such as cumin, gram, and mustard.

Until about 4:30 PM, the farmers were admiring their thriving crops under the bright sunshine. However, the sudden onset of hailstorms wreaked havoc on their fields, leaving behind destruction. A large number of crops were destroyed as hail blanketed the ground.

The hailstorm severely impacted several villages, including Khatora, Birloka, Pipaliya, Panchalasiddha, Hempura, and Gulasar. The layer of hail left the landscape covered in whiteness as far as the eye could see. Heartbroken farmers are now lamenting the loss of their crops. Many expressed their grief, saying, "We are ruined."

Dense fog covered Jodhpur city, highways, and railway tracks this morning after light to heavy rainfall yesterday. The meteorological department predicts hail and rain for the next two days, causing people to seek warmth.

Nanak Ram Hooda, President of the Jat Mahasabha and a farmer leader, stated that the unseasonal rain and hailstorm have caused immense destruction. "Farmers are already financially weak, and now the hailstorm has taken everything from them. We will demand a special relief package from the government to support the affected farmers," he said.