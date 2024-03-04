Hajj 2024: Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani Launches Haj Suvidha Mobile App

Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, inaugurated the two days’ Training of Trainers Programme as part of preparations towards Haj 2024 at Vigyan Bhavan on Sunday, March 4, in the presence of Minister of State for Minority Affairs, John Barla.

More than 550 trainers from various States and UTs attended the programme. The Training of Trainers Programme is intended to sensitize and educate the trainers who impart further training to the Haj pilgrims in order to ensure that the pilgrims have a fulfilling experience and are aware of the various aspects of the pilgrimage.

As part of the government’s efforts to make Haj a smoother and more comfortable experience, the Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Irani, launched the Haj Suvidha App for the benefit of all Haj Pilgrims.

Haj Suvidha App has been developed by BISAG-N under the able guidance of the Union Minister for Minority Affairs, and will be a game changer in the pilgrimage experience. Leveraging digital and mobile technologies, the Haj Suvidha app will provide necessary information and direct access to important services like Training modules, Flight Details, Accommodation, Emergency Helpline, Health, etc. at the fingertips of the Pilgrims.

The Pilgrims would be able to focus better on their spiritual journey and forget about mundane tasks like travel, luggage, documents etc. The App offers solutions to common problems faced by the pilgrims during their journey and will be a boon especially to those performing Haj for the first time in their life.

Union Minister Smriti Irani also released the Haj Guide -2024 which has been prepared to make pilgrims aware of various aspects of the pilgrimage with special emphasis on the use of Haj Suvidha App for the pilgrims. The Guide is published in 10 languages and will be issued to all the Haj pilgrims.

The Union Minister in her address, described the wide gamut of efforts made by the Government of India including taking direct feedback from the pilgrims to make the Haj pilgrimage a transparent, uniform, cost efficient, safe and spiritually fulfilling experience for the pilgrims.

Increased enthusiasm and participation by pilgrims under the Ladies Without Mehram (LWM) category is a testament to the Government's commitment towards making Haj inclusive and accessible. The Haj Suvidha App will further ensure better access to facilities by the pilgrims and better administrative coordination and control with prompt grievance redressal and emergency response. She further laid emphasis on the importance of training and exhorted the trainers to put in their best efforts to train each and every Haj pilgrim to perform Haj in a safe, peaceful and comfortable manner.

With the objective of improving the training, the number of Trainers per pilgrim has been increased from the earlier ratio of 1:300 to a ratio of 1:150. This would go a long way in providing for a fulfilling Haj experience for the Indian pilgrims.