Haldwani Violence: Curfew Lifted in Outer Areas of Uttarakhand Over Madrasa Demolition

Curfew restrictions have been lifted in most areas of Haldwani, Uttarakhand, following violence stemming from the demolition of an illegally-built madrasa. However, Banbhoolpura remains under curfew after witnessing arson and vandalism by a mob.

According to Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Law and Order, A P Anshuman, who is stationed in Haldwani, patrolling continues in the affected areas, ensuring the situation remains under control. Despite the curfew being lifted in some areas, schools remain closed, while shops have reopened on the outskirts of the town.

Five individuals involved in Thursday's violence have been arrested so far, with three FIRs registered, as confirmed by the officer. In efforts to curb the spread of rumors through social media, internet services remain suspended. However, residents of Banbhoolpura are permitted to purchase essentials intermittently amidst the ongoing curfew, the ADG stated.

Thursday's violence left more than 60 people injured as locals attacked municipal workers and police with stones and petrol bombs. The situation escalated to the extent that many police personnel sought refuge in a police station, which the mob later set on fire.