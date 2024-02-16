Haldwani Violence Mastermind Abdul Malik Faces Lookout Notice

Police announced on Friday that a lookout notice has been issued for Abdul Malik and his son Abdul Moid, both key suspects in the Haldwani violence. Additionally, authorities have apprehended five more individuals involved in the unrest, bringing the total number of detainees to 42.

The recent arrests are linked to incidents of stone pelting and arson triggered by the demolition of a madrassa in the town on February 8, a project spearheaded by Malik himself, who vehemently opposed its removal. Allegedly the mastermind behind the clashes, Malik's involvement has been scrutinized.

In the Banbhoolpura area, where the violence originated, authorities have continued to relax curfew restrictions for limited durations, albeit with specific conditions. This area remains the epicenter of the unrest.

Violence broke out on February 8 over the demolition of an illegally built madrassa in the Banbhoolpura area, with locals hurling stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge at a police station, which the mob then set on fire.

In the violence, six rioters were killed and more than a 100, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured, according to the police