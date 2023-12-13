Hang my son if he has done any 'injustice': Father of accused in Parliament security breach

In the aftermath of the smoke canister attack in the Lok Sabha during Wednesday's proceedings, the father of Manoranjan, the accused arrested in connection with the incident, has expressed a strong stance. He asserted that if his son is found guilty of any wrongdoing, he should be hanged.

If he has done any injustice to the society, he is not my son at all. If he is guilty, let him be hanged. We are not connected to any political party,” he said in Mysuru. Manoranjan had completed his BE degree and was moving to Bengaluru and New Delhi. Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda had helped my son to get a seat in the engineering college,” Devaraje Gowda stated.

#WATCH via ANI Multimedia | Parliament security breach | “He is wrong…” says father of Lok Sabha intruder Manoranjan in Mysuruhttps://t.co/yWtLqeXF7j — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

It is okay if my son does good but if he has done something wrong then hang him. He is not my son (if he has done wrong). That Parliament is ours. People like you all have built it. Leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru had toiled to build it. Whoever does it (attack) is condemnable. We will not accept it, Gowda told reporters. My son is a good boy. He is honest and truthful. His only desire is to do good for the society and sacrifice for the society. He used to read Swami Vivekananda's books.

I think he developed such thoughts after reading these books, he said. It is difficult to understand what was running in his mind. My son completed his BE (Bachelor in Engineering) in 2016 and was looking after the farm. He also worked in some firms in Delhi and Bengaluru, he added. Manoranjan, who hailed from Mysuru, and another person, Sagar Sharma jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the pubic gallery and released yellow-coloured smoke from canisters, triggering panic among the Members of Parliament. They also shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

