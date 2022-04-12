Hanskhali rape-murder: NCPCR team to visit Bengal's Nadia

New Delhi, April 12 A two-member team of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will visit West Bengal to 'understand the status of inquiry' in the case of alleged rape and death of a minor girl at Hanskhali in Nadia district of the state.

The two-member team, headed by Member Secretary NCPCR will visit the state from April 13-15. "They will also interact with family members as well as relevant stakeholders," officials said.

The incident occurred on April 4 when the accused invited the victim to his residence to celebrate his birthday. There, as per allegations, the girl was fooled into consuming alcohol and then she was raped.

Later, the victim was dropped at her residence by a woman alleged to be a close associate of the accused.

On the night of April 4, the girl started having severe pain in the lower abdomen and died eventually.

The victim's family took the assistance of the Child Line and was able to file the FIR at the Hanskhali police station on April 9.

The next day, the accused Brajagopal Goyala, son of a local panchayat member of Trinamool Congress, Samar Goyala was arrested and charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The NCPCR had already issued directions to the Superintendent of Police, Nadia, to submit an inquiry report into the incident.

