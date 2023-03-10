'Hanuman Chalisa' becomes India's 1st video to cross 3 billion views on YouTube: T-Series

A rendition of “Hanuman Chalisa” featuring Gulshan Kumar and sung by Hariharan has become the first Indian video on YouTube to cross three billion views, music label T-Series said.

The video has over 12 million “likes” since it was uploaded on YouTube in May 2011.

The celebrations have begun as the devotional music of #HanumanChalisa has made a home in 3 Billion hearts! ❤️

Thank you so much for making it the First Indian Video to hit 3 Billion+ views on YouTube! Tune in now: https://t.co/7g0alhPQT5#tseries #ShriGulshanKumarJi pic.twitter.com/0qbuxVy4vR — T-Series (@TSeries) March 9, 2023

The 9:41-minute video of "Hanuman Chalisa" is the most popular version of Tulsidas' Hindu devotional hymn dedicated to Lord Hanuman, and its music is known to devotees worldwide.

According to Statista, a Germany-based consumer data and market insights company, T-Series' YouTube channel is the most followed, ahead of PewDiePie and Mr Beast. The T-Series channel has over 238 million subscribers.

T-Series' 29 channels cater to diverse Indian languages such as Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Telugu, Tamil, Haryanvi, Kannada, Marathi, and Gujarati and upload key music genres such as Bollywood music, pop, devotional, and classics.