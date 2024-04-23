Hanuman Jayanti Celebrations in Delhi: National Capital on High Alert, Paramilitary Forces Deployed in Jahangirpuri

Delhi Police has beefed up security in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area in view of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations and Shobha Yatra on Tuesday, and Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to stay alert and keep a strict vigil in their areas. This directive comes in the wake of the 2022 clashes between two groups from different communities during a Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra in Jahangirpuri area. According to police, a comprehensive security strategy has been devised for the Shobha Yatra, and efforts are underway to restrict the procession to a defined area.

Both police and paramilitary forces will maintain a vigilant presence,” said a senior police officer.“A robust security plan has been made for the shobha yatra in Jahangirpuri and we are also trying to confine the procession to a limited area. Police force, along with paramilitary forces, will keep strict vigil,” said the senior police officer. The officer further warned of strict action against anyone breaching the law and order situation.

On April 16, 2022, clashes broke out between two groups of people belonging to different communities during a Shobha Yatra procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. A total of 21 people were arrested while two juveniles were apprehended. The arrested accused were identified as Salim alias Chikna (36), Zahid (20), Ansar (35), Shahjad (33), Mukhtyaar Ali (28), Mohd. Ali (18), Amir (19), Aksar (26), Noor Alam (28), Md. Aslam (21), Zakir (22), Akram (22), Imtyaz (29), Mohd. Ali (27), Ahir (37), Sheikh Saurabh (42), Suraj (21), Neeraj (19), Suken (45), Suresh (43) and Sujeet Sarkar (38), all residents of Jahangirpuri.Several among the accused were found to have criminal records. According to the police, the main accused, Ansar, was found to be previously involved in two cases of assault and was also arrested repeatedly under preventive sections and booked five times under the Gambling Act and Arms Act.



