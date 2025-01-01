'Happy 2025!': PM Narendra Modi Extends New Year Greetings, Wishes Health and Prosperity for All

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday greeted people on the New Year and blessed everyone for wonderful health and prosperity in the year forward.

Happy 2025!



May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2025

On New Year's Eve (Tuesday), Prime Minister Modi wished a Happy New Year to countrymen in a post on X and recounted the remarkable progress and transformation achieved in 2024.

Calling it a “poetic celebration”, PM Modi, in his post in Hinglish, said, “Mera Bharat Badh raha (My India is taking big strides of progress).

“From space to soil, railways to runways, culture to innovation, #IndiaIn2024 marked a year of remarkable progress & transformation!” wrote PM Modi in a heartfelt message. “A poetic celebration as we stride confidently into 2025, ” said the PM Modi as he leads the nation into 2025.