'Har Ghar Dastak 2.0' Covid19 vaccination campaign to start today

With an aim to ramp up vaccination in all the states and union territories (UTs) of the country and spread awareness about the beneficiaries, a campaign titled ' Har Ghar Dasak Campaign 2.0' was flagged off on Wednesday, informed the Union Health Ministry officials.

The campaign will continue till July 31, this year.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Covid19 vaccination of all those beneficiaries whose second dose is due and who are eligible for precaution dose would be emphasized through a door to door vaccination drive.

Vaccination coverage for children aged between 12 and 18 years will also be covered through school-based campaigns.

Recently, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan communicated to all States and UTs in a video conference on May 20 regarding the considerably slow pace of Covid19 vaccination and urged significantly to expedite the pace towards full vaccination coverage by saturating all eligible beneficiaries.

During a video conference Union Health Secretary advised States and UTs to plan for a two month long "Har Ghar Dastak" campaign 2.0 and focus on door-to-door campaigns, with campaigns for old age homes, schools/colleges including the out-of-school children (for focussed coverage of children aged 12-18 years population), prisons, brick kilns, etc.

The Centre's first 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign continued till December 31 with a focus on 100 per cent first dose COVID-19 vaccination and completing the backlog of second dose vaccination

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination program was started by the Central government on January 16, 2021, and the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

As a part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with the COVID vaccines free of cost.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor