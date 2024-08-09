Har Ghar Tiranga: PM Narendra Modi Updates Profile Pictures with Tricolour Ahead of Independence Day 2024

As India gears up to celebrate its 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the charge in fostering a nationwide spirit of patriotism with the #HarGharTiranga movement. In a symbolic gesture of national pride, the Prime Minister has updated his profile pictures on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram to feature the Indian Tricolour.: Following the Prime Minister’s lead, citizens are encouraged to change their social media profile pictures to the Indian flag. This simple act of patriotism helps create a vibrant and unified display of national pride across digital platforms.

As this year’s Independence Day approaches, let’s again make #HarGharTiranga a memorable mass movement. I am changing my profile picture and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same. And yes, do share your selfies on https://t.co/0CtV8SCePz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2024

Visit harghartiranga.com to upload your photos and join the growing community of Indians celebrating the Tricolour. The platform serves as a central repository for people to share their selfies and see how others are participating in the movement.PM Modi launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign on July 2022 a date he noted as “historically significant” as it coincides with the day the national flag was adopted.

During the campaign's launch, Modi tweeted that it would “deepen our connect with the national flag”.The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative, encourages all citizens to hoist the tricolour flag at their homes. The third edition of the campaign will be celebrated from August 9 to 15 this year. A highlight of the campaign is a special ’Tiranga Bike Rally’ featuring members of Parliament, which will take place in Delhi on August 13.

