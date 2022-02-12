Harassed by ex-girlfriend, 25-year-old man jumps in front of train

Many shocking things are happening in the country. Meanwhile, a terrible incident has taken place in Kota, Rajasthan. The 25-year-old Manoj Bairwa committed suicide by jumping in front of a train. Before committing suicide, he had written a suicide note and sent it to his brother on his mobile phone. This incident has caused a stir. In the suicide note, Manoj wrote that his ex-girlfriend constantly pressurized him and demanded money. So far he has paid more than Rs 2 lakh. The ex-girlfriend was threatening to file a rape case against him. Besides, she was threatening to kill herself. Her new boyfriend was one of them. The youth has written in the suicide note that he is committing suicide due to this. Manoj Bairwa committed suicide by jumping in front of a freight train late at night. Manoj was studying in the second year of BA.

He was running the house while working as a painter. He was in a relationship with a young woman from the village. The two had an argument 5-6 months ago. The two were not with each other. After this, however, the young woman started blackmailing him. He had borrowed Rs 15,000 two days ago. He then mortgaged his bike for money. His mobile and money are also missing. Before committing suicide, Manoj had sent a big message on his brother's mobile. In it he mentioned everything. She has been blackmailing him for two years. Within a month, she had taken Rs 48,000 from him. So far I have paid her over two lakhs. I have nothing now. I have no choice.