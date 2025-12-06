Hardoi Factory Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Disposable Plates Manufacturing Company in Kotwali Dehat (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at a disposable plates manufacturing factory near Katayya village in Kotwali Deha area of Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning, December 6. A video shared by the news agency IANS shows flames and clouds of huge smoke blowing from the building and can be visible across several kilometres. A thick smoke generated from the burning materials spread across the surrounding area, concerning people in the area amid air pollution.

After receiving he information, three fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene, and firefighters are continuing their efforts to bring the situation under control.

"This is a disposable plates factory where we received information about a fire. When we reached, we saw the fire spreading rapidly, so we deployed a total of four fire tenders to bring it under control," said CFO Mahesh Pratap Singh.

Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh: A fire broke out at a factory near Katayya village in Kotwali Dehat. Firefighters rushed to the spot. A gas cylinder leak is suspected. More details are awaited pic.twitter.com/ZAtdOkGFNx — IANS (@ians_india) December 6, 2025

Firefighters pulled out the gas cylinders kept inside the premises. According to the factory owner, losses amounting to several lakhs have been incurred. The factory, owned by plate and bowl businessman Ramji Gupta from Railway Ganj, is located in Asha village, Majra Touru Purva, under the rural Kotwali limits.

The fire reported at around 7.15 am started due to unknown reasons. As the flames spread rapidly, workers rushed out to safety and informed the owner. Local police and the fire department reached the spot soon after.