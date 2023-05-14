Haryana: ASI, head constable arrested for taking bribe of Rs 50,000 in bike theft case

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 14 : A team of the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a Head Constable for taking a bribe of Rs 50,000, an ACB official spokesperson said on Sunday.

"An Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team in Haryana has arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a Head Constable, both posted at Police Post Sector-15, Panchkula while taking a bribe of Rs 50,000. The bribe was being taken in a bike theft case," an official spokesperson said.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) informed that arrests were made after a complaint was received from a resident of Karnal in this regard.

"The arrested ASI and Head Constable were demanding a bribe from the complainant by showing him the fear of being implicated and arrested in a motorcycle theft case registered at Sector-14, Panchkula," the spokesperson said.

"After verifying the complaint, a team of ACB has laid a trap in which the accused ASI Neeraj Kumar and Head Constable Darshan Singh have been arrested while taking Rs 50,000 as a bribe. The ACB will soon arrest the third accused and investigate his role in this matter," the spokesperson added.

Anti-Corruption Bureau further mentioned that a case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

"A case has also been registered against an ASI Ravinder Kumar posted at Ambala in this matter. Also, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at ACB police station Panchkula," the spokesperson said.

Further investigation is underway in this matter

