Haryana Assembly Election Result 2024: Biggest Lesson of Poll Results Never Be Overconfident, Says Arvind Kejriwal

As the BJP shows a strong lead in early trends in Haryana, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal remarked on Tuesday that the "biggest lesson" from the poll results is the importance of not being "overconfident" during elections. The BJP appears poised for a comfortable victory, currently leading in 50 out of 90 assembly seats.

"Let us see what the results are in Haryana. The biggest lesson of this is that one should never be overconfident in the elections," said Kejriwal addressing a gathering of the AAP municipal councillors. "No election should be taken lightly. Each election and each seat is tough," he added.

The AAP was unable to form a pre-poll alliance with the Congress in Haryana due to a dispute over the number of seats each party would contest. As a result, AAP independently contested 89 of the 90 seats in the state after Congress rejected its request for 9 seats.

AAP candidates are trailing behind their BJP and Congress rivals in nearly all constituencies. During the campaign in Haryana, Kejriwal had confidently asserted that no government could be formed in the state without AAP's support. He urged party councillors to focus on the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls in February and ensure effective garbage collection and disposal in their wards.