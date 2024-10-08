Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: 100 Kg of Jalebis Ordered at BJP Headquarters as Modi Govt Nears Historic Win

Haryana is shaping up for an exciting competitive electoral battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress. Early trends indicated a strong performance by the Congress, with initial reports suggesting they had surged ahead and even crossed the halfway mark of 46 seats. However as of 2.45 the dynamics have shifted dramatically. Current trends show the BJP is leading with Congress on the backfoot.

As the counting for the Haryana Assembly Election 2024 progresses, BJP leads in 49 seats, prompting the party's headquarters to order 100 kg of jalebis in anticipation of victory celebrations. A total of 1,031 candidates, including 464 Independents and 101 women, are in the fray. Several exit polls have predicted a Congress victory in Haryana which recorded a voter turnout of 67.90%.

The 90 seats in Haryana voted in one phase on October 5 recording a turnout of about 68 per cent. Jammu and Kashmir voted in three phases – September 18, 25, and October 1 – for its 90 seats, marking a voter turnout of 63.88 per cent. The turnout was an increase from the 58.58 per cent in the Lok Sabha elections. In 2014 and 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Haryana Assembly elections. The saffron party now aims for a hat-trick of electoral victories in the 2024 elections.

