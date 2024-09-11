Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AAP Releases Fifth List of Candidates for Upcoming Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its fifth list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections, featuring nine new names. The latest candidates are Anil Ranga from Narwana, Daljeet Singh from Tosham, Dr. Gopichand from Nangal Chaudhry, Pardeep Jutail from Pataudi, Wasim Jaffar from Ferozepur Jhirka, Nayab Thekedar Bisru from Punahana, ML Gautam from Hodal, Dharmender Hindustani from Palwal, and Kaushal Sharma from Prithla.

📢Announcement 📢



The Party hereby announces the 5th list of candidates for the state elections for Haryana Assembly.



Congratulations to all 💐 pic.twitter.com/4Xxsxx4BFt — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 11, 2024

With this announcement, AAP has now declared a total of 70 candidates for the 90-member assembly.

Read Also | Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Arvind Kejriwal, Sunita Kejriwal Among 40 AAP Star Campaigners for Upcoming Polls

Earlier, AAP released its fourth list of 21 candidates. The candidates include Raj Kaur Gill from Ambala Cantonment, Lalit Tyagi from Yamunanagar, Joga Singh from Ladwa, Satbir Goyat from Kithal, Sunil Bindal from Karnal, and Sukhbir Malik from Painpat Rural. Other names on the list are Saroj Bala Rathi from Ganaur, Devender Gautam from Sonipat, Shiv Kumar Rangeela from Gohana, Sandeep Malik from Baroda, Kavita Dalal from Julana, Nisha Deshwal from Safidon, Sukhwinder Singh Gill from Tohana, Jasdev Nikka from Kalanwali, Sham Mehta from Sirsa, Narender Uklana from Uklana, Rajiv Pali from Narnaund, and Rajender Sorkhi from Hansi.

Despite discussions, AAP and Congress failed to reach a seat-sharing agreement. Previously, Congress and AAP fought the Lok Sabha elections together in Delhi, but contested separately in Punjab. In the Lok Sabha general election, Congress had allocated one seat to AAP in Haryana, which the party contested unsuccessfully.

The deadline for filing nominations is September 12. Voting for the Haryana legislative assembly will be held on October 5, with results to be counted on October 8 alongside those in Jammu and Kashmir.