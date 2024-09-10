Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Releases Second List of Candidates, Captain Yogesh Bairagi to Contest Against Vinesh Phogat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections 2024. Among the key contenders is Captain Yogesh Bairagi, who has been fielded against Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat in the Julana Assembly seat.

BJP releases the second list for the Haryana Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/BdvPbjHkW0 — IANS (@ians_india) September 10, 2024

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on August 31 announced that polling for the Haryana Assembly elections has been rescheduled from October 1 to October 5. The ECI also moved the counting of votes for both the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Assemblies from October 4 to October 8.

The change, according to the ECI, was made to respect the traditions of the Bishnoi community, which celebrates the Asoj Amavasya festival in honour of Guru Jambheshwar. The rescheduling ensures the community's ability to observe the festival while exercising their voting rights.