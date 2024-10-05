Haryana Assembly elections 2024: Weapon Found in Suspicious Vehicle Near Polling Booth in Bahadurgarh (Watch Video)

A shocking incident occurred in Bahadurgarh during the ongoing voting for the Haryana Assembly elections. A suspicious vehicle containing a weapon was discovered near a polling booth in Soldha village. Video footage shared by IANS shows police inspecting the vehicle, where a gun was found under the handrest of the car, and officers can be seen questioning an individual.

Bahadurgarh, Haryana: In Soldha village, a suspicious vehicle containing weapons was found near a polling booth, and Jitendra Rathi, son of INLD candidate Nafe Singh Rathi, handed it over to the police. Two fake voters were caught during verification at New Bal Vikas School in… pic.twitter.com/RsN0VFGsSM — IANS (@ians_india) October 5, 2024

According to IANS, DCP Mayank Mishra confirmed that the permit for the weapons was valid and stated that investigations into both incidents are ongoing. Additionally, two individuals attempting to vote fraudulently were apprehended at the New Bal Vikas School in Linepar.

Voting in Haryana started at 7 am and will go till 6 pm.

A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting in the elections across 90 assembly constituencies and 20,632 polling booths set up statewide. The results for the Haryana Assembly elections will be announced alongside those from Jammu and Kashmir on October 8.

According to Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pankaj Agarwal, 20,354,350 voters, including 10,775,957 males, 9,577,926 females, and 467 third-gender voters, are eligible to cast their ballots today.

To ensure a smooth voting process, the state has deployed 29,462 police personnel, 21,196 home guards, and 10,403 Special Police Officers (SPOs).