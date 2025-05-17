Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Among 6 Others Arrested for Spying for Pakistan

Tensions between India and Pakistan have dramatically increased in recent years, especially following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and the subsequent Indian military response, Operation Sindoor. In such a climate, anti-national activities are under heightened scrutiny. In a significant development, popular YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested by Indian intelligence agencies for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s spy agency, the ISI. According to preliminary information, a total of six individuals, including Jyoti, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Jyoti Malhotra, a well-known travel blogger with millions of followers, runs the YouTube channel Travel with Joe. During a visit to Pakistan in 2023 — on a visa issued by the High Commission of Pakistan — she allegedly came into contact with ISI operatives. She initially met Eshas-ur-Rahim alias Danish, an employee of the Pakistan High Commission, and developed a close relationship with him. Through Danish, she was introduced to other ISI agents, including Ali Ahsan and Shakir alias Rana Shahbaz.

Investigators revealed that Jyoti remained in contact with these agents via encrypted platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat. In addition to sharing positive content about Pakistan on her social media, she allegedly passed sensitive information to these agents.

Further, it has emerged that Jyoti developed a romantic relationship with one of the Pakistani intelligence agents and recently travelled with him to Bali, Indonesia. Authorities believe Pakistan exploited her social media influence for anti-India propaganda and intelligence-gathering purposes.